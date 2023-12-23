Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.53.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

