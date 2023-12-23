First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INBK. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.