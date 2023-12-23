StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE stock opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.