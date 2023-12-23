Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CRM opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.20. Salesforce has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,552 shares of company stock worth $199,988,633. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.