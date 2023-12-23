Royal Bank of Canada Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $258.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

