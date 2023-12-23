Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $123.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $169.91.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

