Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.58.

JCI opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

