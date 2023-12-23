3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.10.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.