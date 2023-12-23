Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $187.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

