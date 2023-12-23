Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given New $2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. Barclays cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.26.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

LEV opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $80.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 293,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.