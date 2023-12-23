Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

OSK stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $368,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

