Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

Hayward Stock Up 0.2 %

HAYW stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Hayward has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

