Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.