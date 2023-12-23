MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 5,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 594,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 584,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,328 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $7,552,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 665.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 116,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

