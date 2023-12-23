Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $79.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fortive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

