Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

