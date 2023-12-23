Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $51.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Construction Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 82.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Construction Partners by 38.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

