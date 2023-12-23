Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of PPSI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

