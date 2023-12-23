StockNews.com Upgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

