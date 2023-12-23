PotlatchDeltic’s (PCH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

