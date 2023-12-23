Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.50. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $357.20. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

