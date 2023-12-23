Raymond James Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NKE opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

