Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

ML opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $614.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.51. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $310,891.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,675,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

