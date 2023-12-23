Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

PRLD opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.