PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $108.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PJT Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

