PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

