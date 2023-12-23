Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

