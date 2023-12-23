Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

