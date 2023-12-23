Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

