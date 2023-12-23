Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

