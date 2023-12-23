Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRNX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,665 shares of company stock worth $7,106,860 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

