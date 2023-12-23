Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

CCJ opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. Cameco has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

