Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.94.

NYSE CE opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

