Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

