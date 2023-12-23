ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ESAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised ESAB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.
ESAB Stock Performance
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ESAB by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ESAB by 148,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESAB by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
