Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yum China by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,010,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

