Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

WY opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

