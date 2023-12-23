Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.63.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

WCN stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.