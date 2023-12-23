Stifel Nicolaus Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $190.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.93.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $176.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

