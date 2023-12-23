Royal Bank of Canada Lowers West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $90.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFG. CSFB increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

WFG opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after buying an additional 64,530 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

