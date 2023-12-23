AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $44.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.21.

NYSE AZEK opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,390. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

