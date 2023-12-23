Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $22,563,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

