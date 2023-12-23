AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,237,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AMETEK by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 83.3% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2,154.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.