StockNews.com Upgrades Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

