Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $63.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

