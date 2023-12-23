Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $48.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alteryx

Alteryx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.