Raymond James Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$185.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE FSV opened at C$216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$163.50 and a 12 month high of C$223.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$206.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$203.65.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 7.4272791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. In other news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. Insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.