Roth Mkm Raises Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $21.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
