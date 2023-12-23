ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
ChromaDex Price Performance
CDXC stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
