ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Price Performance

CDXC stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

