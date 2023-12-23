Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

